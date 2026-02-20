Cowboys Proposed George Pickens–Maxx Crosby Trade Would Spark Outrage

The first player transaction is out of the way for the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, it was reported that they were parting ways with linebacker Logan Wilson, whom they added at the NFL trade deadline in a move with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Wilson joined a defense that struggled throughout the season after trading away Micah Parsons. The absence of a premium pass rusher held them back, which is why the Cowboys continue to be linked to potential trade targets such as Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Crosby is expected to be moved, but the Raiders are rumored to be seeking a deal similar to what Dallas got for Parsons: two first-round picks. That alone sounds like a lot, but a recent trade proposal from ESPN's Dan Graziano might spark even more outrage from the fan base.

George Pickens-Maxx Crosby trade details

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Graziano suggests the Cowboys send the 20th overall pick, as well as star wide receiver George Pickens, to the Raiders for Crosby and the 36th overall pick.

He believes this deal works for the Cowboys, who might be more willing to pay a pass rusher than Pickens. He adds that Pickens fits better in the Las Vegas salary cap.

"Why this deal makes sense: The Cowboys likely aren't going to fork over a long-term, top-of-market deal for Pickens, and franchise-tagging him could cause more problems than it solves (as it did last year with edge rusher Micah Parsons). They get back Crosby, who will make around $30 million per year for the next two years and would replace Parsons. Then, Dallas could look elsewhere for its No. 2 wide receiver," Graziano wrote.

"The Raiders would have to sign Pickens long-term, but they're not already paying CeeDee Lamb top-three WR money, as the Cowboys are. Pickens fits better into Las Vegas' budget than he does into Dallas' roster."

Dallas is already paying CeeDee Lamb an average of $34 mililon per season, which is why there's a belief they won't pay Pickens long-term. The Cowboys want to keep him around and are rumored to be ready to use the franchise tag.

If Pickens is unwilling to play under that deal, and Dallas isn't willing to commit beyond 2026, this deal could be a solid compromise. But after Pickens exploded in the Cowboys' offense in 2025, there's no way the fan base would be happy to see him leave.