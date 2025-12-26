Cowboys must poach Bears star assistant to fix biggest coaching staff blunder

The Dallas Cowboys' defense has been a major talking point throughout the entire 2025-26 season, with its failures playing a large role in the team missing out on the NFL playoffs for a second straight year.

Matt Eberflus has been on the hot seat throughout the year, and the heat is getting cranked up to new levels every time that Jerry Jones speaks about his disappointment with how the defense has performed and let the team down.

It seems like the writing is on the wall that Dallas and Eberflus could part ways in the season, which will leave the team looking for a new defensive coordinator for a fourth straight offseason.

If Dallas does make the right choice and moves on from the 'Flus, the right man for the job has been staring at them in the face all along. Recent comments from Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson highlight just how blatant a blunder it was for the Cowboys to let assistant head coach/defensive backs coach Al Harris take the job on Johnson's staff.

Johnson recently spoke on Harris' success as a defensive backs coach, and how he has helped the likes of Trevon Diggs, DaRon Bland, and Nashon Wright, a former Cowboy, all emerge into top cornerbacks who have led the league in interceptions.

"I’d be remiss if I didn’t bring up Al Harris. He’s done a phenomenal job. He’s made a huge impact on our players, he’s made a huge impact on our defense and our team. Everywhere he’s been, his DBs have been ballhawks," Johnson said.

"In Dallas for a number of years, it was [Trevon] Diggs and it was [DaRon] Bland, they’re coming away with interceptions. Well that’s carried over here and it’s a big reason why Nahshon Wright is playing such good football right now. He’s got a history with Al going back to Dallas and we’re very fortunate to get him on board. I think he’s credited nine takeaways right now between the forced fumbles and interceptions."

Harris was the assistant head coach in Dallas, but the way the team fumbled the handling of its Mike McCarthy situation left the coaching staff hanging in the balance. As a result, Harris bolted to a more stable situation.

Because it was a lateral move for Harris, if not a minor step back by losing the assistant head coach title, it would be interesting to see if he would be open to a return to Dallas under Schottenheimer, with a bigger title as defensive coordinator.

If it is something that would interest Harris, Jerry Jones must make that call.

