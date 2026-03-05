Cowboys Named Among Top Landing Spots For Cameron Jordan in NFL Free Agency

In 2025, the Dallas Cowboys were one of the worst defenses in the NFL with issues against the run and the pass. They were especially ineffective at rushing the passer, with Jadeveon Clowney leading the way with 8.5 sacks.

Despite his performance, Clowney isn't expected to return after the Cowboys hired Christian Parker to run their defense. With his scheme using a 3-4 base, Clowney might not be an ideal fit, so the Cowboys are expected to pursue help in free agency.

While names such as Boye Mafe of the Seattle Seahawks and Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals have been floated as options, Bleacher Report's Scott Polacek has another name to watch. He wrote about long-time New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan entering free agency for the first time in his career, and listed the Cowboys as a potential landing spot.

As Polacek says, it would be strange to see Jordan in a different uniform after spending 15 years in New Orleans, but there will be a market for Jordan, who is still a productive player.

"While Jordan will likely find himself in a different uniform in 2026 as he pursues a Super Bowl title, it will still be shocking to see him anywhere but New Orleans. After all, he has been with the NFC South team since it selected him with a first-round pick in the 2011 NFL draft. Not only is he a fan favorite, he has also helped anchor the pass-rush for a decade and a half," Polacek wrote.

"His resume includes eight Pro Bowl nods, and he was also a First-Team All-Pro selection during the 2017 campaign when he finished with 62 tackles, 13 sacks, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and an interception he returned for a touchdown."

At 36 years old, Jordan played in all 17 games in 2025 and had 47 tackles and 10.5 sacks. He's been incredibly durable throughout his career, never playing in fewer than 16 games in a season.

Would Cameron Jordan be a fit with the Cowboys?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

While Polacek mentions the Cowboys as a fit, it's fair to ask if that's really the case. Jordan has primarily been a defensive end in a four-man front, although he does have some experience in the 3-4.

He played defensive end under defensive coordinator Rob Ryan in 2013 and had success. That said, he hasn't played in that scheme since, and might prefer something he's more familiar with.

The Cowboys might also decide not to pursue a player at his age with limited experience, especially if they're unwilling to try such a move with Clowney, a player they know well and who has more experience in a 3-4 than Jordan.