Four Point Plan for the Cowboys Perfect Free Agency

Free agency kicks off on Monday when the legal tampering period begins. In recent years, the Dallas Cowboys have been frustratingly quiet during the beginning stages of free agency.

This year, Jerry Jones claims things will be different. Jones says the Cowboys will be more aggressive and will “bust the budget” to fix their defense.

Not every move has to happen on defense, but that's where the majority of the attention will be for Dallas. That said, let's take a look at a four-point plan that would result in a perfect free agency for America's Team.

Sign Nakobe Dean

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Not many free agents have been linked to Dallas as often as Nakobe Dean. The fifth-year linebacker plays a position of great need, plus he knows the system that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker will be installing.

Parker spent the past two seasons as the passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, and will use a similar scheme. Dean thrived in that defense, but there are some concerns. The biggest is his injury history, but that could help Dean be more affordable. His talent is definitely worth the risk, especially when you factor in how bad Dallas was at linebacker in 2025.

Extend George Pickens

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens during NFC practice at the NFL Flag Fieldhouse at Moscone Center South Building. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dallas placed the franchise tag on George Pickens, which is a solid first step. That means they will be able to keep him around in 2026, but they can't stop there.

The Cowboys need to ensure Pickens remains happy, and that can be done with an extension. That also helps the front office, since they can spread his cap hit around and have more money to target key defenders in free agency.

Sign Alontae Taylor to shore up slot position

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones admitted the Cowboys undervalued the slot cornerback position in 2025, and that won't happen again this year. If Jones is serious about fixing the position, he should go after Alontae Taylor, who is leaving the New Orleans Saints after four years. Signing Taylor would shore up one of the greatest weaknesses on the defense.

Sign Odafe Oweh or Trey Hendrickson

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Odafe Oweh and LB Daiyan Henley react after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The key to this offseason will come down to whether they can find a pass rusher. After missing out on Maxx Crosby, the Cowboys need to turn their attention to the best available options in free agency.

Atop that list are Trey Hendrickson and Odafe Oweh. Dallas has some backup options such as Boye Mafe, but to make this free agency period perfect, they have to land either Hendrickson or Oweh to anchor the pass rush.