4 Free Agents Cowboys Should Target After Maxx Crosby Trade Falls Through

News broke on Friday night that Maxx Crosby was traded from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round picks. The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly interested in Crosby, but weren't willing to meet that price.

Adding Crosby would have been a huge boost for the defense, but the Cowboys should be applauded for refusing to budge from their offer. It's not that the Ravens overpaid, but the Cowboys have other options available to them in free agency that they can pursue.

In the end, this could be a win for them if they hit on their two picks in Round 1 and are able to sign one of these four pass rushers in free agency.

Boye Mafe, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Boye Mafe against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fresh off a Super Bowl win with the Seattle Seahawks, Boye Mafe should be on the Cowboys' radar. A second-round pick in 2022, Mafe was developing into a threat on the edge with nine sacks in 2023 and six in 2024.

He was used in a rotational role this past season, which led to a drop in numbers. Mafe had just 31 tackles and two sacks, but was still effective against the run and pass. He won't make as much of an impact as some of the big names on the market, but Mafe could be a decent starter for the Cowboys.

Jaelan Phillips, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Jaelan Phillips has yet to reach his full potential after being selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he's still been an effective pass rusher. He had five sacks in 2025 while splitting time between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, but was credited with 32 pressures by PFF.

Phillips has dealt with injury concerns during his career, but he has played in all 17 games in each of the past two seasons. He also brings familiarity with the system Christian Parker plans to run, as the two worked together in Philadelphia after Phillips was traded there by the Dolphins.

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson celebrates a sack in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest name in the free agency market, Trey Hendrickson is a real possibility for Dallas after not landing Crosby. Hendrickson is coming off core muscle surgery after an injury-shortened campaign, but he had 17.5 sacks in both 2023 and 2024.

Hendrickson has played at defensive end during his tenure in Cincinnati, but has some experience in a 3-4 dating back to his time with the New Orleans Saints. He's 31 years old, so Hendrickson won't be a long-term answer, but he would make a huge impact.

Odafe Oweh, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh celebrates a sack against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If Dallas wanted a player who could be a fixture in their defense for years to come, Odafe Oweh makes the most sense. Oweh has spent the majority of his career playing in a 3-4 and had 7.5 sacks in 12 games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season. He started the year with the Baltimore Ravens, but was traded after five games, and made a huge difference for the Chargers' defense.