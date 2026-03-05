Ranking the Dallas Cowboys’ Most Realistic Free Agent Targets

NFL free agency is less than a week away and the Dallas Cowboys are getting ready to make some moves.

Jerry Jones said he expects to be active in free agency and he freed up cap space on Wednesday by restructuring multiple contracts. More moves are expected before the start of free agency as Jones attempts to fix the team’s defense.

Not every signing will be a big name, nor does it need to be. Dallas just needs to add talent to a struggling defense and these five pending free agents are the most realistic for them to target.

5. P.J. Locke, S, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke smiles during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

P.J. Locke is a Texas native who worked with Christian Parker while the Cowboys defensive coordinator was in Denver. Locke is a logical fit, and there are already reports that Dallas plans on pursuing him once free agency kicks off.

Dallas might not bring back veteran Donovan Wilson, and if that’s the case, Locke would be a solid replacement while not breaking the bank.

4. Riq Woolen, CB, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Riq Woolen might not have ties to Christian Parker, but he does have a deep connection to the Dallas area. Born in Fort Worth, Woolen played high school football at Arlington Heights before attending UTSA.

Woolen tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions as a rookie and has 12 in four seasons. He wasn’t an ideal fit under Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald but still was a key part to their Super Bowl win. Now a free agent, Woolen could be interested in returning home to help shore up a dreadful secondary.

3. Nakobe Dean, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Nakobe Dean is another player being linked to Dallas often, thanks to his ties to Christian Parker. Dean has spent his entire career with the Philadelphia Eagles, with Parker on staff the past two seasons.

Dean has injury concerns, but his talent is undeniable. He would already know the system and while there’s risk involved, it could be a home run move if it works out.

2. Alontae Taylor, CB, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor reacts to sacking New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones has admitted it was a mistake to let Jourdan Lewis leave, meaning he understands how important the nickel corner is. That’s why Alontae Taylor makes a lot of sense and would be a huge addition for the Cowboys.

Taylor developed into one of the best slot corners in the game and would be a huge addition for a team in desperate need of a player with his skill set. Adding Taylor would also allow DaRon Bland to stay on the outside, where he’s most effective.

1. Trey Hendrickson, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson celebrates a sack against the Cleveland Browns. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dallas has to get someone capable of pressuring the quarterback and while trading for Maxx Crosby continues to be floated as an option, going after Trey Hendrickson makes more sense.

Hendrickson is older than Crosby and coming off an injury but when healthy he’s one of the best in the game. He also wouldn’t cost a premium draft pick to acquire, leaving Dallas with both picks in Round 1.