What Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer Revealed at NFL Combine

NFL draft hopefuls are hitting the field to show off their talent for all 32 franchises during the Scouting Combine. Before the workouts began, Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer took some time to speak with the media, and he answered several questions about the outlook for 2026.

Schottenheimer, who was 7-9-1 in his first season, is hopeful the Cowboys will have more success this coming season. The main reason for that belief is the hiring of Christian Parker, who takes over as defensive coordinator.

While that was one of the topics Schottenheimer covered, he also discussed offensive coordinator Klayton Adams and free agent wide receiver George Pickens. There was a lot to cover, but here were some of the key takeaways.

George Pickens is in the plans beyond 2026

Coach Schotty said he has yet to talk to Pickens, who is expected to get the franchise tag. When asked about the wide receiver's future, he said he loves his competitive nature and hopes Pickens is going to be around for a long time.

Schottenheimer also said that the starting point for their offense evolving in 2026 is moving Pickens around more.

“He wants to be moved around. He likes it. It challenges him, it keeps him engaged," Schottenheimer said.

New Role for Marist Liufau, Donovan Ezeiruaku

While Christian Parker wants to be "multiple," Dallas will use the 3-4 under their new coordinator. That means some of their players will have to learn new positions.

Schottenheimer said two such players are Marist Liufau and Donovan Ezeiruaku. Liufau will go from a traditional linebacker to an outside linebacker, whereas Ezeiruaku will move to the same position from defensive end.

As for the EDGE group as a whole, the head coach said he wants a mix of veterans and youth. That could mean re-signing Jadeveon Clowney, who has experience in a 3-4 system, should be on the table still.

Klayton Adams isn't going anywhere

During his media session, Schottenheimer told a story about the Eagles trying to interview Klayton Adams for their open offensive coordinator position. Since it would have been a lateral move, the Cowboys were able to block the interview, which they did. Schottenheimer said he didn't blame Philadelphia's head coach Nick Sirianni for trying, but shut him down quickly.

"Klayton, Klayton's the best. I love Klayton. It was funny because when Nick called me, there's different ways you can do it. You can send in slips and things like that. And Nick, of course, called me and said, hey, I got a question to ask you. I wanna send a letter in for Klayton. I said, Don't bother, buddy," Schottenheimer said.

"I'm going to have to deny you on that one. He said, I'm not calling the plays. I said, I'm going to have to deny it. So then we started talking about our kids. He was like, yeah, I would have done the same thing, but I had to ask. So, look, Klayton's a stud. His energy is amazing. And, again, Nick wasn't wrong for trying."

Running back room unlikely to change

After re-signing Javonte Williams, Schottenheimer doesn't see much that needs to change in the running back room, at least not with personnel. He was complimentary of Jaydon Blue, who struggled to see the field, but added that he believes Hunter Luepke can do more.

"We're always looking, but I would say I feel great about the room right now with Javonte back. Obviously, what he was able to do last year, I feel like we learned Javonte a little bit better in terms of how to take care of him later in the year, his first year being a bell cow," Schottenheimer said.

"I thought Jaydon really grew up as the year went on. Although he was working out with his Louis Vuitton shoes on the other day, I'm gonna have to hit him up on those. Because they're not real Louis. I mean, that's just my big point. They're not real Louis. But Phil Mafah, love that. Malik Davis. And then, of course, Hunter Luepke. I mean, Hunter was a guy in my exit interview that was really good to visit with because he wants to be. He's like, Coach, I feel like I can help. I can do more. And I agree with him.