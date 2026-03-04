Cowboys Secure Breakout Contributor with Free Agency Tender

There weren’t many members of the Dallas Cowboys’ secondary who stood out in a positive way during the 2025 season. As a whole, the unit struggled to make stops, surrendering a league-worst 4,276 yards through the air.

That doesn’t mean there weren’t a few bright spots, however, with Reddy Steward standing out as one of the more promising young players.

Undrafted out of Troy in 2024, Steward started his career with the Chicago Bears. He was a member of their practice squad, which allows the Minnesota Vikings to sign him away in 2025. Steward didn’t make the 53-man roster in Minnesota, but was claimed by the Cowboys when he was waved in August.

He did enough in his lone season with Dallas to earn another year with the franchise. On Wednesday, Adam Schefter reported that Steward was given a free agent tender. As an exclusive rights free agent, Steward is not able to negotiate with other teams, meaning he will play for Dallas.

That allows new defensive coordinator Christian Parker the opportunity to work with Steward, something Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official website expected.

i noted on more than one occasion that Reddy Steward, an ERFA, was likely not going anywhere.



he has a future with the #Cowboys after a 2025 test drive turned into a starting role with position versatility.



Christian Parker wants to get his hands on him. https://t.co/TJh2QtQN8X — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 4, 2026

Steward had several impressive outings for the Cowboys, often standing out as their most consistent defensive back in 2025. He finished the year with 63 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three pass defenses, and one forced fumble. Steward was most effective in the slot and will be given an opportunity to earn more snaps there this coming season.

Dallas Cowboys still need more secondary help

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Reddy Steward celebrates after sacking Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Even with Steward showing promise, the Cowboys must rebuild their secondary with more talent during this offseason. Their performance in 2025 was hard to watch and while Parker is expected to help as the new play-caller on defense, Dallas has to give him more talent to work with.

The Cowboys are expected to uses both of their first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft on defensive players, with cornerback standing out as a primary target.

They also need help at safety, which is something they can consider during free agency.

That said, retaining Steward was a wise move. It gives them a player with five starts under his belt, who has proven to be a fighter. If Dallas had to go into the season with him as the slot corner, they could feel confident. That is, assuming they’ve added talent at other key positions as well.