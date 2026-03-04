Cowboys Named Landing Spot for Versatile Safety in NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys recently opened up enough cap space to enter NFL free agency under the cap. They’re expected to make more moves so they can be active in free agency as Jerry Jones aims to fix the defense.

While they’ve been able to maneuver the salary cap, Dallas still has to be smart about their moves. They have several holes to fill and while they can afford at least one major splash, they’re still going to need to find a few bargain players as they did with running back Javonte Williams last season.

One player who could fit that bill this year is Baltimore Ravens safety Ar’Darius Washington. Credit has to be given to Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon for identifying Washington as an ideal fit, saying he’s an instinctive player who brings some violence to the position.

”The 26-year-old had star-level moments in a breakout 2024 season with the Ravens before a torn Achilles cost the majority of his 2025 campaign,” Gagnon wrote.

“Despite never getting much attention outside of 2024, he's an instinctive player with a sometimes violent approach.”

Gagnon admits there’s risk involved with Washington. He’s not only coming off an injury but at 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds, Washington is an undersized player. Dallas hasn’t typically gone after smaller players in the secondary, but Washington’s ability to play in the slot can’t be ignored.

“In addition to having a killer instinct, Washington has flashed versatility while being relied upon in the slot, the box and deep. He was a top-10-graded safety at PFF in 2024 but may have been forgotten at this point,” Gagnon wrote.

Estimated contract for Ar’Darius Washington

Baltimore Ravens safety Ar'Darius Washington looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Washington was undrafted out of TCU in 2021 and only played in seven games over his first three seasons in the league. Injuries slowed him down, including two stints on the IR, but he came into his own in 2024.

That season, Washington recorded 64 tackles, one sack, eight pass deflections, and two interceptions. He played in four games this past season after a torn Achilles sidelined him to begin the year. He recovered quickly, returning in December after suffering the injury in May.

That said, signing him would be a risk, but possibly one the Cowboys should consider given their multiple needs and his versatility.