Cowboys Land Steelers EDGE Nick Herbig in Proposed Trade

After their attempt to trade for Maxx Crosby fell through, the Dallas Cowboys still need to find an edge rusher. They could turn to free agency, with names such as Trey Hendrickson, Boye Mafe, and Odafe Oweh as options.

Dallas could also look to fill their void by looking for another trade partner. In this scenario, Brian Martin of the Cowboys Wire suggests they reach out to the Pittsburgh Steelers and ask about Nick Herbig.

His suggestion has the Cowboys and Steelers swapping first-round picks, with the 24-year-old being sent to Dallas in the deal.

Cowboys receive Nick Herbig, Pick No. 21 overall; Steelers receive Pick No. 12 overall

"Forget about signing Trey Hendrickson now that Maxx Crosby has been traded, the pass rusher the Cowboys should be targeting is Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig. He’s only 24 years old and entering the final year of his rookie contract," Martin wrote.

"The Steelers are already heavily invested in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, making it unlikely they will offer Herbig a contract extension. Swapping first-round draft picks is equivalent to a mid second-round draft pick this year. This trade gives Dallas a starting caliber OLB who fits Parker’s scheme and immediately upgrades the defense."

Herbig was a fourth-round pick in 2023 out of Wisconsin and has been a solid rotational rusher for Pittsburgh. This past season, he had 30 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one interception. He has experience as a pass rusher in a 3-4 system, which is what makes him an ideal fit in Christian Parker's defense.

There's one concern in adding Nick Herbig

Should Dallas land Herbig, there would be only one issue, and it's a familiar one. The Cowboys and Steelers worked out a trade in 2025, with George Pickens landing in Dallas on the final year of his rookie contract.

Pickens had a breakout season, recording 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. He earned a massive contract extension, and Dallas used the franchise tag to keep him around, which would cost them $28.1 million absent an extension.

Herbig is also in the final year of his rookie contract and has been improving each year in the NFL. He has the potential to be a breakout star, which could lead to another contract standoff in 2027. That said, trying to figure out how to pay talented players is a good problem to have.