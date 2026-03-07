One Free Agent the Dallas Cowboys Must Sign — No Excuses

Entering 2026 NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys will be scouring the market for defensive help. While they need multiple positions, it's easy to identify their greatest need.

Dallas is currently without a leading pass rusher, with their top sack artist from 2025, Jadeveon Clowney, unlikely to return. Clowney racked up 8.5 sacks in his lone season with the franchise, but their change at defensive coordinator leaves his fit in doubt.

At this stage in his career, Clowney is at his best when playing on a four-man line. Under Christian Parker, the Cowboys are expected to use a 3-4 base more often. Clowney has experience in a 3-4, specifically during his early days with the Houston Texans, but the Cowboys need someone who can succeed in that role now.

They might have had faith that Maxx Crosby could fill that role, but that's off the table. Dallas was interested in Crosby and made a great offer. Their offer just wasn't as good as the one made by the Baltimore Ravens, who landed the All-Pro pass rusher.

The good news for the Cowboys is that there are players on the market who could be perfect fits in Parker's system. One player, however, stands out as their ideal target.

Which free agent do the Dallas Cowboys need to prioritize?

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh celebrates his sack against the Tennessee Titans. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Dallas needs a player who can make a difference as an outside linebacker in a 3-4, and that should have them focused on Odafe Oweh.

A former teammate of Micah Parsons at Penn State, Oweh was the 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Oweh spent the first three seasons as a rotational rusher, consistently flashing his potential.

He broke out in 2024, recording 39 tackles and 10 sacks. Despite that performance, he wasn't in Baltimore's long-term plans and was traded to the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 season. Oweh played 12 games for the Chargers and helped improve their pass rush immensely, finishing with 7.5 sacks.

Now set for free agency, Oweh is going to command a massive salary. Dallas proved they're willing to pay for a pass rusher by attempting to trade for Crosby, and now they can use that money to go for a player who is just 27 years old and can be the leader of their front seven for the next several years.