NFL Insider Reveals New Targets for Cowboys After Maxx Crosby Trade Falls Apart

Maxx Crosby was high on the wish list for the Dallas Cowboys, which is why they offered a substantial trade package to the Las Vegas Raiders for the superstar pass rusher.

Dallas was outbid, though, with the Baltimore Ravens giving Las Vegas two first-round picks. After missing out on Crosby, the Cowboys are reportedly "devastated."

That was the term used by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday morning's edition of Sportscenter. Fowler added that the team would have to pivot and named some of the options they're expected tp pursue either by free agency or through trade.

"They have to pivot. They were devastated they did not land Maxx Crosby. They just had limits as far as how they would go with the draft picks. But if they want to stick with a trade theme, Minnesota's Jonathan Greenard could make some sense for a day-two pick; a high day-two pick is what Minnesota is looking for. He also needs a new contract. He has two years left on his current deal at around $38 million in total, so he would want to re-up. Teams are grappling with whether that's worth it or not, but certainly there are several that have checked in on that," Fowler said via Adam Wells of Bleacher Report.

"I believe Dallas is one of them, but they're also going to have some options in free agency. Odafe Oweh from the Los Angeles Chargers, Boye Mafe is a sneaky option there in sort of that next tier. Jaelan Phillips, the Eagles are trying to keep Phillips on a new deal, but if he gets free, Dallas could knock on the doors there. Trey Hendrickson is the big name. He's 31 years old but he's a premier pass rusher. He's going to have a huge market so it depends on how much Dallas is willing to spend. I don't know if they want to go that high for Hendrickson just yet."

Which option is the best fit for the Cowboys?

Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Odafe Oweh and Daiyan Henley react after a defensive play against the Houston Texans. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

All names mentioned by Fowler would be substantial upgrades for Dallas, and outside of Jonathan Greenard, they could add any of them without spending any draft capital.

As for which player would be the best fit, that would be Odafe Oweh, who has spent the majority of his career playing outside linebacker in a 3-4 system. He's also just 28 years old and coming off an impressive stretch with the Los Angeles Chargers. After five games with the Baltimore Ravens, Oweh was traded to Los Angeles and had 7.5 sacks in 12 games.

Oweh won't come cheap, but if the Cowboys were going to find a way to pay for Crosby, they can afford Oweh.