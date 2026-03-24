Dak Prescott Gets Strong Support From Erin Andrews Amid Failed Engagement Fallout

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott has been in the headlines for personal reasons over the past few weeks, following news that his engagement with ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos was called off.

Prescott and Ramos called off their engagement just one week before their scheduled wedding, after their joint bachelor and bachelorette trips. That led to some salacious, but unfounded, rumors on social media that came after Prescott's character.

Now, Prescott is getting some public support from longtime FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews.

During her Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson, the NFL reporters backed Prescott as a "fantastic person" on and off the field. The two sounded off during a Q&A portion of the podcast when a fan asked, "Why does Dak get so much hate? Everyone says what a great leader and teammate he is."

Defending Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos pose on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I’ve been covering him since he took over that job his rookie season [in 2016], I’ve seen Dak go through hell and back. I’ve seen Dak have good times, high times — He’s a guy I get very defensive about because he’s so lovely," Andrews said.

“… Dak is the kind of guy — know everything he stands for off the field … I did a charity event with St. Jude and there was an anonymous donation on Instagram, but then you could see who did it … He’s such a solid, solid dude. Love him.”

Andrews joked that she is basically Dak's "older sister," because of how long she has covered him in the league.

Thompson echoed Andrews' comments, praising Prescott for the work he does off the field and suggesting that he gets unwarranted hate because he plays for the Cowboys.

Television host Charissa Thompson talks before the game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“He is a fantastic person on and off the field, he is a class act,” Thompson added. “He has been through hell and back in his personal life. He’s lost his brother, he’s lost his mom. He is a constant champion of people in the mental health space in everything from cancer prevention and early detection. To answer your question … I have no idea [why people hate him].”

“It’s just that the people that are gonna hate him don’t have any real reason to. They’re just trying to be contrarians … They’re an easy target because until they win, the narrative around them is that they were good then, but they haven’t been in a long time. So I’m just always gonna defend Dak, because I think he’s a wonderful person, and he is. That locker room will say he’s a wonderful teammate.”

While they didn't specifically mention the infidelity rumors, the focus on praising Prescott for being a good person and how he handles himself off the field speaks volumes.

Since calling off their wedding, Prescott and Ramos have said they are focused on co-parenting their two daughters.

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