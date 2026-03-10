Dallas Cowboys Appear to Hint at Another NFL Free Agency Addition
In this story:
The Dallas Cowboys made two notable additions to their defense during Day 1 of the legal free agency tampering period on Monday, but fans are still wanting more.
Fortunately, it appears the Cowboys could be closing in on making another roster addition in free agency.
After trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary and agreeing to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, the Cowboys restructured the contract of defensive tackle Kenny Clark on Tuesday, per ESPN's Todd Archer.
Archer reported that the Cowboys are turning Clark's looming $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, which creates about $8.8 million in salary cap space for Dallas this offseason.
What Kenny Clark's Contract Restructure Means for Cowboys
Clearing this amount of cap space comes at an interesting time and appears to signal that the Cowboys are gearing up to add another new player to the roster in the coming days.
Of course, it remains to be seen who that new addition might be, but there's no secret that the Cowboys would love to add to their defense once again, particularly at the linebacker spot, after addressing the secondary and defensive line.
The Cowboys have already missed out on some notable linebackers during the start of free agency, including former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean and Packers linebacker Quay Walker, both of whom agreed to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas can still look to address this area in the first round of the draft, with many fans having sights set on Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.
That said, it will be tough to believe in the defense making a significant turnaround next season if the team's two best linebackers are a rookie and an often-injured DeMarvion Overshown, who has undeniable talent but has had trouble staying healthy.
Even if Dallas fails to add another starting-caliber linebacker, it will be hard for fans to feel at odds with the front office if the Cowboys manage to bring in an experienced player at an affordable price to aid a defense that can only go up next season.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7