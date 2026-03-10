Updated Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart After Day 1 of Free Agency
The Dallas Cowboys entered this offseason facing some obvious questions about their roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
The team already addressed the coaching side of things by firing Matt Eberflus and replacing him with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.
The defensive personnel remained an issue as well, but the Cowboys made some moves to address this during Day 1 of the legal tampering period on Monday.
After trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary and agreeing to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, here is what the projected Cowboys defensive depth chart looks like as things stand.
Dallas Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart
Thompson now slots in as the potential starting free safety while Gary will join a defensive line that already features former Packers teammate Kenny Clark.
The Cowboys also re-signed defensive end Sam Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal.
Here is what the projected Cowboys depth chart now looks like on defense.
NOTE: This is assuming the team re-signs some key pending free agents while also factoring in some projected departures.
Defensive End - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jadeveon Clowney, Rashan Gary, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams
Defensive Tackle - Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, Jay Toia
Linebacker - DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Marist Liufau, Justin Barron, Jack Sanborn
Cornerback - DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Reddy Steward, Josh Butler, Caelen Carson
Safety - Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Alijah Clark, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas
The most obvious need for the Cowboys in free agency is at linebacker. Dallas has already missed out on some key names and can't afford to rely on Kenneth Murray as a starter once again next season after he struggled during his first season with the Cowboys.
Overshown is the leader of that group for now but Dallas will need to add some talent as the free agency period continues.
Of course, the Cowboys will also be adding some young talent to the defense through the draft, meaning this depth chart will look much different by the time training camp rolls around.
Time will tell how Dallas continues to address its defensive personnel.
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7