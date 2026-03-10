Updated Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart After Day 1 of Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys entered this offseason facing some obvious questions about their roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The team already addressed the coaching side of things by firing Matt Eberflus and replacing him with new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The defensive personnel remained an issue as well, but the Cowboys made some moves to address this during Day 1 of the legal tampering period on Monday.

After trading for Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary and agreeing to terms on a three-year, $36 million deal with Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, here is what the projected Cowboys defensive depth chart looks like as things stand.

Dallas Cowboys Defensive Depth Chart

Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Rashan Gary during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Thompson now slots in as the potential starting free safety while Gary will join a defensive line that already features former Packers teammate Kenny Clark.

The Cowboys also re-signed defensive end Sam Williams to a one-year, $3 million deal.

Here is what the projected Cowboys depth chart now looks like on defense.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NOTE: This is assuming the team re-signs some key pending free agents while also factoring in some projected departures.

Defensive End - Donovan Ezeiruaku, Jadeveon Clowney, Rashan Gary, Dante Fowler Jr., Sam Williams



Defensive Tackle - Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, Jay Toia



Linebacker - DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James, Marist Liufau, Justin Barron, Jack Sanborn



Cornerback - DaRon Bland, Shavon Revel Jr., Reddy Steward, Josh Butler, Caelen Carson



Safety - Jalen Thompson, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Alijah Clark, Markquese Bell, Juanyeh Thomas

The most obvious need for the Cowboys in free agency is at linebacker. Dallas has already missed out on some key names and can't afford to rely on Kenneth Murray as a starter once again next season after he struggled during his first season with the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Kenny Clark and defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrate after a sack Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the second half at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Overshown is the leader of that group for now but Dallas will need to add some talent as the free agency period continues.

Of course, the Cowboys will also be adding some young talent to the defense through the draft, meaning this depth chart will look much different by the time training camp rolls around.

Time will tell how Dallas continues to address its defensive personnel.