The Dallas Cowboys made a promise to focus on improving on defense during the 2026 NFL offseason, and they wasted no time doing just that on the first day of the league's legal tampering period.

Dallas kicked off the day by agreeing to terms on a trade for Pro Bowl defensive end Rashan Gary. The Cowboys completed the deal by sending a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Green Bay Packers.

Now, as the afternoon winds down, the Cowboys have bolstered their secondary by signing standout Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson, who has a tie-in to the Cowboys' revamped defensive staff, which added cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, who was hired away from the Cardinals.

Thompson was a name linked to Dallas leading up to free agency, and they made sure to land their guy. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys and Thompson have agreed to a three-year deal.

It is a $36 million max deal done by Don Weatherell and Martin Fischman of Klutch Sports.

By adding Thompson, the Cowboys take a positive step in rebuilding the secondary after fielding the worst pass defense in the league last season. Thompson brings the kind of versatility that new defensive coordinator Christian Parker values.

Last season, Thompson, who will be 28 years old when the 2026 season kicks off, recorded 95 tackles, six passes defensed, two tackles for a loss, and one forced fumble in 15 starts. Thompson has started in every game he has played over the past three seasons (47).

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and a 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.