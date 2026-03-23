Dallas Cowboys-Azeez Al-Shaair Trade Buzz Comes To Screeching Halt

As the Dallas Cowboys continue their rebuild of the defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, one of the most glaring weaknesses on the roster remains at linebacker.

That has led to the Cowboys being linked to several standout linebackers via free agency, the NFL draft, or a potential trade.

One name that has popped up in recent days is Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who is coming off of his first Pro Bowl appearance in 2025.

Al-Shaair is a talented player who would immediately bolster the linebacking corps, but Cowboys Nation may want to pump the brakes on their excitement and not get their hopes out. Texans insider Jonathan Alexander recently discussed the trade buzz, and delivered a blow to the Cowboys' hopes of landing the defensive captain.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair is introduced before playing against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

"For what it’s worth, two things can be true. The Cowboys could very much be discussing Azeez Al-Shaair, and the Texans could very much hang up the phone and laugh," Alexander wrote on X.

"I say that half-jokingly. But aside from his relationship with Ryans, Al-Shaair is the heart of the defense and a huge reason they were No. 1. The Texans have no plans to part ways with him, even if the Cowboys are interested. An potential extension is still on the table."

Things can change as the offseason goes on, but it appears clear that Al-Shaair is comfortable in Houston under head coach DeMeco Ryans. It would have been nice to have a legitimate trade pursuit, but it looks like the buzz was nothing more than a pipe dream. Last season, Al-Shaair recorded 103 tackles, two quarterback hits, two interceptions, one tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Whatever happens over the next few weeks remains to be seen, but it's clear that the Cowboys need to make some moves before next season begins.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.