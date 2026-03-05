Cowboys' Best (And Worst) NFL Free Agent Signings in the Last Decade

NFL free agency is officially set to open on Wednesday, March 11, when the new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET. We'll then see if the bold promises from Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones come to fruition, or whether its another cost-friendly, low-risk offseason.

Jones has promised to "bust the budget" in free agency to improve the defense, but that's not something we have seen in recent history.

Dallas prefers to go bargain shopping. Because they tend to go with low-risk moves, the Cowboys' big free agent hits are few and far between, but when the team misses on a free agent, it misses spectacularly.

A closer look at the Cowboys' biggest hits and misses in recent free agent memory can be seen below.

HIT: Javonte Williams, running back (2025)

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the New York Jets | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can't hit more of a home run in free agency than the Cowboys did with Javonte Williams. Dallas signed the injury-plagued running back to a one year, $3 million contract, and he immediately overperformed. Williams was one of the best value signings of the past season.

As a reward for his breakout 1,201 yard and 11 touchdown season (both career highs), Williams landed a three-year deal worth $24 million, including $16 million in guaranteed money.

MISS: Dontari Poe, defensive tackle (2020)

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Dontari Poe kneels during the national anthem before the game against the Cleveland Browns | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Cowboys signed the 340-pound nose tackle to a two-year deal in the offseason, but he began training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

Poe started the first seven games of the season, but was released on October 28 for his poor performance (just 7 tackles) and being overweight, according to owner Jerry Jones.

HIT: Darren McFadden, running back (2015)

Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden before the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Before Javonte Williams, McFadden was one of the Cowboys' most successful free agent signings. He signed a two-year, $3 million contract, which included a 1,089 yard season in his first year.

Unfortunately, in his second year, McFadden broke his elbow in an accident at his home on Memorial Day weekend, before losing the starting job to rookie Ezekiel Elliott. Despite his short success in Dallas, the 1,000-yard season was enough to make the $3 million gamble a win.

MISS: Greg Hardy, defensive end (2015)

Greg Hardy following a knockout loss against Tai Tuivasa during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Hardy signed a one-year deal worth $11.3 million. The move was immediately criticized by the media and fans, because of Hardy's off-field troubles, including a domestic violence case which forced him to miss a majority of the previous season on the commissioner's exempt list.

He was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2015 season without pay, which was ultimately reduced to a four-game suspension. Hardy had minimal production on the field and was not re-signed by the team in the offseason. During his time in Dallas, Hardy was often in Jason Garrett's doghouse because of inappropriate tweets and being late for meetings.

After his NFL career, Hardy attempted a career in boxing and mixed martial arts, losing seven times in 17 bouts, including five knockouts.

HIT: Jeremy Mincey, defensive end (2014)

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jeremy Mincey motions to the crowd during the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jeremy Mincey was another bargain signing for the Cowboys, landing a two-year deal worth $3 million. Signing Mincey paid off in a big way for the Cowboys, leading the team with six sacks and 39 quarterback pressures. Mincey started in every game and was named a team captain.

MISS: Nolan Carroll, cornerback (2017)

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Nolan Carroll signed a three-year, $10 million contract with the hope of filling a void left by cornerbacks Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne, who bolted in free agency. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI 19 days later.

Carroll struggled to find his footing in the preseason, before starting the season opener and suffering a concussion in the second game of the season. He was inactive for the next three games, before getting released on October 11 after appearing in just six quarters.