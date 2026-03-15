Cowboys Can Solve Starting LB Void With NFC East Rival in Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys have put a focus on improving the defense during the first wave of NFL free agency, with several signings that immediately upgrade the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

While the team is making positive steps forward, there are still some major holes remaining on the roster.

One of the most glaring needs for the Cowboys that has yet to be addressed is the linebacker position, after the team whiffed on players like Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker, who both signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas may have missed out on some of the top options, but there is still a perfect fit for the team at inside linebacker, and it is a familiar name. Enter New York Giants free agent linebacker Bobby Okereke. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani discussed some of the top fits for the remaining free agents, with the Cowboys and Okereke one of the best pairings.

New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke runs onto the field to start a game against the Washington Commanders | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Okereke found his way to New York in 2023 after four seasons played with the Colts, and started off his Giants career with a bang," Dajani writes. "That season, he and teammate Xavier McKinney were the only two players in the NFL to play every defensive snap.

"The former team captain was a consistent contributor that new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker got a good look at twice a year. Let's send him to Dallas."

Okereke recorded 143 tackles, one sack, six passes defended and two interceptions last season.

If the Cowboys could land Okereke at a discount price, which they often set out to do, it would be a perfect fix for the team's linebacking corps alongside DeMarvion Overshown. We'll have to see if Dallas makes a play for Okereke when Week 2 of free agency kicks off. If they do, the defense takes another step forward for 2026.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.