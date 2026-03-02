DeMarvion Overshown: The Most "Authentic" Cowboy in the NFL?

Let's meet the real cowboy of the NFL, DeMarion Overjoone, born and raised in Texas.

You played college football at the University of Texas.

Now you play for the Cowboys.

You're also like a real cowboy.

You got a ranch.

We're gonna get into that in just a second.

What's the most cowboy thing about you?

Most cowboy thing about me, you hear it's cowboy way of life.

It's a hard worker, blue collar.

We do everything, full intent, you know, and we try to be precise and routine based through everything.

Fits are very country inspired, so walk me through like what goes into picking out a game day fit.

To be honest, I treat my game day fits like part of my game day routine because I'm one of those ones if I like look good then I'm gonna feel good and I feel like I'm gonna play good, but most of the stuff that I wear is like already in my closet.

I just, I just put two and two together on game day and be like, alright, this looks good.

If you have to choose between one boots or hat, which one are you picking?

Boots.

Why boots?

They're an everyday shoe for me.

I can't, I don't can't wear my cowboy hat everywhere.

I can, but then I gotta worry about the creases.

I gotta carry my case, my boots.

I just put them on.

They go , they do the trick for everything.

You have your own ranch, Agent Zero Ranch.

How did that come to be?

Uh, it came to be just, uh, me and a buddy of mine that I grew up with.

He's a 3rd generational rancher, uh, but we always had this dream of raising our own cattle, you know , taking our kids to rodeos and stuff, and also like it's generational.

Wealth, you know, he passed down that land, pass down the ranch, uh, and you get to feed your family, feed the community while raising cows, different types of livestock, and selling beef, uh, rodeo and that's love for me.

You're selling beef now, yeah, Asian old beef.

We, we're working with grocery stores, partnering with grocery stores and, uh, other restaurants as well to, to get our steaks and, and meat in there.

Asian old ranch.

Dot com is where you can find us, but sell beef worldwide.

How many animals do you have?

2 horses and 30, 30 head of cattle.

As we grow on the ranch, I'm gonna turn it into like a, a petting zoo type thing as well, so I have all types of different, you know, deer, uh, I know I wanna get a couple zebras.

I've seen the price of giraffes 4000.

100 $0 but like there's no limit on happiness.

There's no limit on happiness.

Look, and I, I'm, I'm all big about , you know, spreading joy, and if somebody come to the house and see a giraffe, like they're not gonna forget that it's gonna make them happy.

Has Jerry been to the ranch?

Haven't been to the ranch, but, uh, that's the next, next goal.

I want all Cowboys stadiums or whatever stadiums, you know, selling Asian old beefs.

If Jerry were to come to the ranch and you put him to work, what would he be doing?

Uh, see, a guy of Jerry that's, you know, kinda on his later stages of life, we put him on a tractor and, you know that, see when you, when you go through life incredible and you earn your stripes, you get the.

The reward of sitting on the tractor.

You could invite three celebrities to your ranch.

Who would they be?

Taylor, Sheridan.

Oh yes, the guy that wrote Yellowstone, yeah, all them.

So I'll definitely invite him out just so he know like.

Look, if you need somebody in the, in the show in a movie to tip his hat or something, like I can do that for you.

But, or if you just wanna shoot a movie out here in East Texas, I got the ranch for you.

So definitely him, LeBron James , that's my dog LeBron.

What would LeBron be doing on the ranch?

I put him in charge of the feed, uh, because, you know, and you need a dietitian, a nutritionist to be able to tend to the cattle.

LeBron, longevity is his thing.

He take care of his body.

I feel like he eat the right stuff, so he.

Put that back into the uh those cows would be jacked.

They would be jacked.

They would be ready.

I get Dak to come out to the ranch.

I get him one time.

He already said he gonna buy some beef from me, so now I just gotta get him to the ranch.

Also be remiss if I didn't mention you have an amazing voice.

I've seen the video of you singing.

Was it Josh Turner?

It was Josh Turner.

Baby locked them doors and turn them locks down.

Did you ever drop a country album maybe after football's over?

Look, I actually thought about it and I was like, once we start winning and like I'm able to do stuff like that and people not get mad, then I was, but I thought about it I said either a country album with like the greatest hits or maybe just me writing my own.

Uh, or like a Christmas album of like all the good Christmas songs.

Yeah, well, the Eagles do that.

They, they, I think a couple of the guys on the O-line have come out with a Christmas album.

Eagles.

Sorry about that.

But yeah, they did do that.

That was cool.

You're here in San Antonio, Texas for the Red Bull Rancherrawn competition.

You're hosting the event.

Tell me all about it.

Oh no, I'm, uh, excited to be here, you know, it's a blessing, uh, like you said, born and raised in Texas, uh, the cowboy life and the ranching life is kind of what I grew up around.

So, uh, being in this environment it's not foreign to me.

Uh, I love it, even the smell like when I smell this, it smells like home, East Texas, so, uh.

I'm excited for the event.

Uh, I've had fun, you know, just today and looking forward to tomorrow.

What part of the competition are you looking forward to the most?

Factor, uh, the tractor pull and the formers carry.

Like that's, that's some real country strength like it takes to do that.

So like you may seize the , the gym muscles and stuff like that, but you're not country strong.

It ain't gonna matter out here.

OK, so who's one player on the Cowboys that would kill it at this event?

Uh, Solomon Thomas, definitely, definitely solid, solid, struggle, uh, look, this, you might get me in trouble with this question.

The team is only as strong as its weakest link.

I'm not gonna say we would struggle, but somebody that probably wouldn't enjoy the dirt and the, the horse, uh, manure everywhere, GP, he probably wouldn't mess with all the dirt.

So that's probably why he would lose.

Don't get me wrong, the competitive spirit there and uh, the constant strength is there.

I just.

You know you gotta get past the smell, the dirt, you know, the little bruises on your hand, and that all plays a factor.