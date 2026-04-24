Cowboys Add Draft Insurance with Trade for Linebacker Dee Winters

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have pulled off a trade during the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys have acquired linebacker Dee Winters in a deal with the 49ers. In exchange, the Cowboys are giving up their fifth-round pick, the last one they had after a draft day trade with the Miami Dolphins that moved them up for safety Caleb Downs.

The Cowboys had a need at linebacker entering the draft, as the team did not have a sure starting solution next to DeMarvion Overshown.

Dallas did not address the need with its first two picks in Round 1 of the draft, so adding Winters gives the Cowboys some insurance just in case they don't get their guy over the next two days.

A former sixth-round pick of the 49ers, Winters has started in 27 games over his three-year career, so he offers a starting option next to Overshown.

What Winters doesn't offer is someone who has experience wearing the green dot, so it remains to be seen if Dallas would call upon him to do so.

In 2025, Winters tallied 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three QB hits. He posted Pro Football Focus grades of 62.6 in run defense, 54.2 in the pass-rush and 62.0 in coverage.

Winters' most impressive stat is his 2024 coverage grade of 80.0, which ranked fourth among linebackers. That shows he's got the chops to make an impact in that area for Dallas.

Winters isn't a star player by any means, but he would offer a good placeholder for Dallas for one season. At the very least, he'll be a top-notch depth option in Christian Parker's defense.

Cowboys' list of 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 11 (via MIA): S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Round 1, Pick 23 (via PHI): EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF

Round 3, Pick 92 (via SF)

Round 4, Pick 112

Round 4, Pick 114 (via PHI)

Round 4, Pick 137 (via PHI)

Round 5, Pick 152

Round 7, Pick 218 (via TEN)

Follow our Cowboys draft picks tracker for every selection, trade and grade we give each move.

2026 NFL Draft schedule, how to watch

The NFL Draft clock. | Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Day 2 (Rounds 2-3): Friday, April 24, 6 p.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)

Day 3 (Rounds 4-7): Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m. CT on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish)