Cowboys' Christian Parker Gets High Praise From All-Pro Division Rival

There has been a lot of excitement building around the revamped Dallas Cowboys coaching staff, following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker surrounded himself with fellow up-and-coming coaches around the league to bring a young and talented staff to Dallas. While we will have to see how Parker performs in his first year as a defensive coordinator, those who know him the best have not been shy about sharing just how impressive a football mind he is.

That includes Philadelphia Eagles star cornerback Cooper DeJean, who blossomed into an All-Pro with the help of Parker's coaching.

During Super Bowl Week, DeJean spoke with the This is Football podcast with Kevin Clark to share his thoughts on the 34-year-old Parker and how he helped him become the player that he is today.

All-Pro Pedigree

Cooper DeJean, unprompted, brought up his former DBs coach Christian Parker in our interview so I asked him what the Cowboys are getting in their new defensive coordinator.



"He definitely helped me a lot." pic.twitter.com/yfc5SdEXT9 — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) February 23, 2026

"Just a great teacher of the game, really knowledgeable at what he does, knows a lot about football, understands the game really well, and knows how to teach technique, which I think is one of the most important things," DeJean said.

"That's what he was always harping on with me and [fellow All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell] when we came in, is our technique, and we were always working on it together and film study too. The way he sees the game and the things he finds within each team that we're playing is really important and definitely helped me a lot."

Parker's resume speaks for itself.

Along with coaching All-Pro cornerbacks during his time in Philadelphia, he coached Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons to All-Pro seasons during his time with the Denver Broncos. Surtain was also named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for the 2024 season.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Throughout his coaching career, Parker has coached under the likes of Mike Pettine and Vic Fangio, so he has learned from some of the best in the game.

Now, it's Parker's time to take the spotlight and show the rest of the league what he can do as the man who is running the show.