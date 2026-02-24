Division Rival Heaps Praise on Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker

With every NFL coaching staff and front office currently in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, it’s a great time to get answers to a wide variety of questions. We’ve seen this with the Dallas Cowboys, as Stephen Jones has been open about the team’s plans for this offseason.

Hearing from the Cowboys’ decision-makers is always a good way to get information, but this year, we can learn a lot about one of the new coaches by listening to a rival. That was the case when Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News asked Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni about Christian Parker.

MORE: Javonte Williams Opens Up About Love of Dallas After New Cowboys Contract

Parker spent the past two seasons with the Eagles as their defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach. This offseason, he was hired by the Cowboys to take over as their new defensive coordinator.

Sirianni was very complimentary of Parker, calling him a phenomenal coach. He also praised Parker for the way he helped develop players, adding that he thinks the world of Parker.

”Yeah, I think Christian is a phenomenal football coach that has contributed to a lot of our player development throughout the last two years that he's been here and to a lot of success that we've had through this and, you know, these last two years,” Sirianni said.

“And so I think the world of him and wish him the best, exception of two games every year.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on what the Cowboys are getting in new DC Christian Parker.



Shocker: he wishes him the best aside from twice a year. pic.twitter.com/ab71hntyCx — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) February 24, 2026

Sirianni reminded everyone there’s still a rivalry between these two teams, however, by saying he wishes Parker good luck with every game except two.

Eagles players have also praised Christian Parker

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The praise for player development isn’t just lip service from Sirianni. The same message has come from players such as Pat Surtain II during Parker’s time with the Denver Broncos, and Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

MORE: What Cowboys Need to See From DeMarvion Overshown to Earn New Contract

DeJean recently spoke on Parker, calling him a “great teacher of the game,” and said Parker “definitely helped me a lot.”

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant about getting coaches who communicate well and can teach the game. The more we hear about Parker, the better he fits Schottenheimer’s vision.