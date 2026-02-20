Dallas Cowboys Reveal Full Coaching Staff for 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys have undergone some major changes to the coaching staff to kick off the NFL offseason.

The first year under head coach Brian Schottenheimer featured some highs and lows, but it was ultimately a major disappointment to miss the playoffs once again.

As a result, changes had to be made, particularly on defense. The Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and replaced him with Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who is already being viewed as a solid hire by Jerry Jones and the front office.

Though Parker has commanded most of the headlines, the Cowboys made some other notable additions across the staff and revealed the finalized group under Schottenheimer for 2026 on Thursday.

Dallas Cowboys Full 2026 Coaching Staff

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Klayton Adams is the team's offensive coordinator for the second straight season with Parker now leading the defense. Nick Sorensen also returns as the special teams coordinator.

Including Parker, there are 11 new faces on the staff for next season.

Here's a full look at the Cowboys' 2026 coaching staff:

The @dallascowboys finalized their 2026 coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/bTPu6bK38Q — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 19, 2026

Parker, who met with the media on Wednesday, has already made it clear what his plan is on defense.

"The first thing is we're going to be multiple. I think that whenever you form a defensive structure, it's about the players that you have," Parker said. "So our core principles, we'll be a 3-4 by nature, but 4-3 spacing will be appropriate, 4-2-5 in nickel, different front structures, coverages behind it. But I will say being multiple is probably the most important thing about it."

Anything short of securing a playoff berth next season would be considered a failure for the Cowboys.

There's no shortage of talent across the roster, but now it's up to both the players and coaches to put together a collective effort that results in poostseason success.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

