Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of the more complete players in the 2026 NFL draft, and he happens to play a position that has been an issue for the Dallas Cowboys for several years.

While Dallas has always found safeties they've been comfortable starting, it's never been a major strength. Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has a background as a defensive backs coach, that could finally change.

The Cowboys already signed Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke in free agency, and NFL draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes they could consider Downs at No. 12. That would be an excellent selection from a value perspective, with Jeremiah saying he has Downs as the eighth or ninth-best player. Despite being a top-10 talent, Jeremiah says safeties are undervalued, which means Downs could be on the board later than expected.

"And then when you get to Downs, look, I tell everybody, it's not a lock, it's gonna go in the top 10. We live in a world where Derwin James somehow didn't go in the top 10, where Kyle Hamilton didn't go in the top 10," Jeremiah said. "And we just saw (Nick) Emmanwo go in the second round."

Jeremiah is on-point (as usual) with his take on safeties. Teams often allow them to slide, which is odd considering the best defenses in the NFL typically have a game-changing safety on the roster. For the Cowboys, who simply need to be an average defense, a chess piece such as Downs could propel them to that level.

Caleb Downs is the player Christian Parker needs on defense

Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Downs has been called an elite communicator, with teams coming away from his NFL Combine meetings highly impressed with his intelligence. His ability to move all over the field would be a huge plus for Parker in Dallas, but even more appealing to them would be his ability to get everyone on the same page.

The biggest issue on defense in Dallas last season was the confusion that was evident throughout the secondary under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Adding Downs would give Parker someone who is capable of being a quarterback for their defense.

His skill level alone is enough of a reason for the Cowboys to select him at No. 12, but what he brings beyond that is why it would be a mistake for other teams to let him get out of the top 10.

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