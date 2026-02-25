Cowboys Could Fill Huge Need With Newly Available 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys have a need at nearly every position on defense, with linebacker standing out as a pressing concern. Their best option at the position is DeMarvion Overshown, although he's been unable to stay on the field, playing in just 19 games throughout his first three seasons in the NFL.

This has their front office meeting with multiple linebackers during the NFL Scouting Combine, including standouts such as Ohio State's Sonny Styles, Georgia's CJ Allen, and Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez.

While selecting a player in the draft is an option, the Cowboys could look to free agency or even the trade market for help. As far as trades are concerned, an interesting name was just made available. The Chicago Bears have granted two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade.

The #Bears have granted permission for LB Tremaine Edmunds to seek a trade, according to a league source. He's under contract for the '26 season at $15M. Still young and was Pro Bowl-caliber player thru first 10 games before minor injury. Finished year healthy. Led D in tackles. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) February 25, 2026

$15 million is a significant amount to pay, which might be a concern for the Cowboys. If they were willing to make the investment, however, they would be bringing in a consistent producer.

Originally selected at No. 16 overall in the 2018 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills, Edmunds has recorded at least 100 tackles in all eight seasons he's been in the league. That includes 2025 when he had 112 tackles and four interceptions in 13 games.

For his career, Edmunds has 900 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 59 pass deflections, 14 interceptions, and four forced fumbles. He signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Bears in 2023 as they looked to rebuild their defense.

Previous linebacker trades might give the Dallas Cowboys pause before making a move

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson warms up prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The salary is a concern with Edmunds, but the Cowboys might have another reason to avoid trading for a linebacker. They did so twice in 2025, and both times, the results were less than ideal.

Dallas added Kenneth Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, and Murray wasn't an ideal fit in their defense. He had 81 tackles and one sack, but Murray had the lowest overall grade and run-defense grade among 88 linebackers, according to PFF.

That led to a move for Logan Wilson at the trade deadline, but that didn't pan out either. Wilson was unable to push Murray for the starting spot, and was released recently, after playing in just seven games.