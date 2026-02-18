Cowboys Predicted to Land Defensive Star Just Scratching the Surface in Round 1

With two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys have the opportunity to quickly rebuild their porous defense, provided they hit on their selections.

Entering the draft, the Cowboys don't have any position on defense that isn't in need of an upgrade. Believe it or not, that could be an advantage since they won't have to reach for a specific position. Instead, they can target the best player available, and there will be room for that player.

In a recent mock from Field Yates, the Cowboys land the best defender on the board with their first pick, which is No. 12 overall. Yates has them selecting Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. He then discusses the fit with Mel Kiper, who has Styles as the seventh-best player in the draft.

Sonny Styles is still learning the position, and he's already great

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles gets into position during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Both Yates and Kiper are impressed by the talent Styles possesses, and they praise him as a star linebacker despite having only played the position for a couple of years.

"Just a couple of years ago, he was playing safety for Ohio State. One of the biggest safeties you'll ever see, by the way, at that. He ends up moving to inside linebacker. Had a very successful transition. He does not look like a guy who's only been playing inside linebacker for a couple of years," Yates said.

"During the 2024 season, Mel, he was used more as a rusher. He had six sacks between his rushes and his blitzes. So he was a bigger impact player in terms of sack production in 2024. In 2025, he was just more all over the place. This incredibly quick run trigger. He sees things so fast for a guy that is still relatively green to this position. "

Sonny Styles began his college career as a safety.



It didn’t take long for him to become one of the best linebackers and players in all of college football.



And a logical target for the Cowboys at pick 12 👇 pic.twitter.com/OVFKyEBF15 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 17, 2026

Dallas had issues with linebackers in coverage throughout the 2025 season. Adding Styles, who was previously a safety, would shore up one of their biggest weaknesses.

The Cowboys would still need help on the edge and in the secondary, but Styles offers them immense value.

