Cowboys shockingly bench former starting wide receiver in Week 12 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 in an NFC East showdown.
Dallas enters this game with a healthier roster than what they've been accustomed to in 2025. That began in Week 11 when several defensive starters were back after missing time due to injury. Now, it's the offense where a big return is being made.
MORE: NFL insider says Cowboys dipped toes in contract talks with superstar player
Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who was emerging as a breakout candidate during training camp, is set to make his debut. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder missed the first 10 games due to a knee injury, but is ready for action against the Eagles.
With Mingo suiting up, that leaves Jalen Tolbert sidelined. The team's 2024 touchdown leader is a surprising healthy scratch. This is the first time Tolbert has been inactive since his rookie season in 2022.
Jalen Tolbert has seen his stock drastically fall this season
Tolbert was asked to step up in 2024 when Brandin Cooks suffered a knee injury, and the former third-round pick responded well. He had 49 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns, including a game-winning score on fourth down against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.
This season, Tolbert hasn't been involved in the offense nearly as much. After 11 games, he has just 14 receptions for 172 yards with one touchdown. The presence of George Pickens has played a part in his drop, but so has the emergence of Ryan Flournoy.
MORE: Cowboys build elite defense with two 1st-round difference-makers in recent mock draft
The second-year receiver has been making strides for Dallas, entering Week 12 with 17 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns.
Tolbert's lack of usage led to rumors that he could be dealt at the NFL trade deadline, but nothing ever materialized. With Mingo back in the mix, as well as Flournoy's ascension, it's fair to ask if we will see Tolbert again this season.
— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup shows excitement after explosive Week 11
NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
Cowboys-Eagles Week 12 opening odds place Dallas as slight home underdogs
Cowboys top-5 rated players from Week 11 dominated by defenders
Cowboys finally enter NFL Playoff Picture following dominant Week 11 win
Meet Camille Sturdivant: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries