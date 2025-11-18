NFC East power rankings Week 12: Cowboys keep playoff hopes alive
The Dallas Cowboys secured a much-needed win in Week 11, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
Dallas played their first game since the loss of Marshawn Kneeland, and came out playing inspired football. Now at 4-5-1, they still have hopes of making the playoffs in the NFC.
As for the NFC East, the Cowboys would need a lot of help to chase the division leaders, the Philadelphia Eagles. With that in mind, let's see how the division looks in the Week 12 NFC East power rankings
4. New York Giants (2-9)
Jameis Winston made it interesting for the New York Giants in Week 11, giving the New York Giants a 20-19 lead in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers with a one-yard touchdown run. He then threw an interception after the Packers took the lead back, ending the upset bid.
New York has dealt with several injuries, and are set for a rebuild after firing Brian Daboll during the season, leaving them at the bottom of our NFC East power rankings.
3. Washington Commanders (3-8)
The Washington Commanders nearly pulled out a win over the Miami Dolphins, taking them to overtime in their showdown in Madrid. Things fell apart during the extra period as Marcus Mariota threw a pick that gave Miami a short field, setting up their win.
Last year's Cinderella team is struggling through this season and with Jayden Daniels out, they're already looking toward 2026.
2. Dallas Cowboys
The trade deadline moves paid off for the Cowboys, with Quinnen Williams recording four tackles and 1.5 sacks in his debut with the franchise. The defensive line as a whole looked better, which had a lot to do with the attention Williams commanded.
Dallas was more efficient on offense as well, which is a confidence builder following their struggles in Week 8 and Week 9. That said, they were playing the 2-8 Raiders, meaning their next three games (against the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and Detroit Lions) will tell us much more about this team.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)
There's always outside noise with the Philadelphia Eagles, which seems to be centered around A.J. Brown each year. Despite this, they continue to have success, which is the case again in 2025.
Philadelphia made a statement this weekend, securing a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football. Not only did that give them a signature win over a contending team, but it has them sitting at No. 1 in the conference.