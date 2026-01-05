George Pickens, Cowboys contract talks predicted to end with $28M decision

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have a busy NFL offseason, with several important decisions to make with the roster and coaching staff. Two of the main talking points down the final stretch of the season have been the futures of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and star wide receiver George Pickens.

The defense was putrid in 2025, so Eberflus is expected to be let go, while everyone in Cowboys Nation and the organization would love to see Pickens return.

Pickens, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers create following the NFL Draft, had a career year. That means he is in line for a blockbuster payday, which could creat some issues for the Cowboys.

However, Dallas can free up significant cap space by restructuring some contracts, like those belonging to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, while letting go of veteran players like Terence Steele and Donovan Wilson.

But while we will be waiting to see what the Cowboys decide to do, NFL insider Dan Graziano already sees the direction everything is headed.

"He comes with concerns due to some of the effort and concentration issues he had with the Steelers, even though those haven't shown up in Dallas," Graziano wrote.

"Based on everything I've heard, the franchise tag is the likely option here."

This season, Pickens finished the year with career highs in every major receiving category. Pickens hauled in 93 catches for 1,429 yards, and nine touchdowns. He is a crucial part of the Cowboys' offense moving forward.

George Pickens' projected contract, salary

There have been reports that the Cowboys are willing to use the franchise tag if they are unable to agree to a deal before the start of free agency. The franchise tag would allow the Cowboys to continue negotiating throughout the offseason.

According to Over the Cap, the projected franchise tag figure for a wide receiver in 2026 is $28.046 million. For Pickens' new deal, meanwhile, Spotrac projects Pickens could land a five-year, $153.7 million contract on the open market, which averages $30.8 million per year. That would make Pickens the sixth-highest-paid receiver in the league, per Over the Cap.

The figures are close enough that if the Cowboys are serious about retaining Pickens for the future, they will be able to do so. Dak Prescott has already campaigned for Pickens' return, along with Brian Schottenheimer and Jerry Jones, who have both said they would love to bring the star wideout back.

Now, it's just up to everyone to make it happen.

