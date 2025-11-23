Dallas Cowboys pay tribute to Marshawn Kneeland with heartwarming video
The Dallas Cowboys are back home for the first time since the tragic death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
Kneeland took his own life during the team's bye week, which led to an outpouring of emotion and tributes from teams around the league. That included the Las Vegas Raiders, who hosted the Cowboys in Week 11.
MORE: Cowboys announce plans to honor Marshawn Kneeland in upcoming games
Now back at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys honored Kneeland with a touching video tribute before taking the field against the Philadelphia Eagles. The video began with the team's announcement of Kneeland as their second-round pick in 2024 and showed moments of his time with the franchise.
It was a touching moment, especially with Kneeland's family in attendance for the game.
Cowboys players and coaches also show support for Marshawn Kneeland
In addition to the video tribute, players and coaches had their own way of showing love for Kneeland.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals emotional Cowboys gesture for Marshawn Kneeland’s family
Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton arrived at the stadium in a No. 94 Kneeland jersey. He did the same thing last week, wearing the road jersey before they took on the Raiders.
When heading out of the locker room, defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa also had a classy tribute, carrying a No. 94 flag during pregame warmups.
