Jerry Jones has said the Dallas Cowboys would be players this offseason, but they needed to free up cap space for that to happen. Entering the offseason, the Cowboys were estimated at $56 million above the limit, according to Over The Cap.

That's no longer the case as the Cowboys are under the cap following three moves.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys restructured the contracts of quarterback Dak Prescott and left guard Tyler Smith. These two moves created $47 million in cap relief for the Cowboys.

Schefter said the Cowboys are expected to create more room by restructuring CeeDee Lamb's contract. Lamb, who signed a four-year, $160 million deal in 2024, currently carries a cap hit of $38.4 million.

It didn't take long for that to happen as Lamb's contract was restructured shortly after Prescott and Smith's. That brings the total cap relief to $66 million.

Cowboys still have plenty of options to free up space

Dallas has plenty of other options for freeing up space before NFL free agency. After restructuring these three deals, they could save $14 million by restructuring defensive tackle Quinnen Williams. Another $12 million could be created by restructuring fellow defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

On the offensive side of the ball, Terence Steele has a cap hit of $18 million and is a candidate for a restructure as well. They could also look to renegotiate his contract altogether, given his struggles in recent years.

In addition to these moves, the Cowboys hope to get something worked out with Kenny Clark. The big nose tackle was a solid run defender in 2025, after coming over as part of the Micah Parsons trade with the Green Bay Packers. While they have plans for him going forward, Clark's current cap hit of $21.5 million is on the excessive side.

Getting a new deal worked out for Clark would be good for both parties. Not only would that help Dallas by freeing up space, but Clark currently has no guaranteed money left on his contract. That leaves him without any long-term security, something he would love to change.

The good news out of all of this is that Jones is positioning the team to be active in free agency, which is what he promised fans he would do.