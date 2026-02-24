Cowboys Starter Named Cut Candidate Gets Great News as NFL Offseason Heats Up

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to make some major roster changes during the NFL offseason, with a focus on adding talent to the defensive side of the ball as new defensive coordinator Christian Parker builds his new scheme.

However, there are still some major questions on offense, with the future of a handful of key players like star wide receiver George Pickens and starting right tackle Terence Steele up in the air.

Steele is an intriguing player, because the Cowboys can save $14 million in salary cap space by releasing the offensive lineman with a post-June 1 designation. If he is cut before June 1, the team would save approximately $8.75 million, while taking on $9.375 million in dead money.

MORE: Division Rival Heaps Praise on Dallas Cowboys DC Christian Parker

Unfortunately, releasing Steele would also leave a major hole along the team's offensive line. But while Steele is considered a cut candidate as the offseason heats up, comments from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis are a good sign for his future.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While discussing potential changes for the team in free agency and the NFL Draft, Jones made it clear that the focus will be on defense.

The good news for Steele, meanwhile, is that Jones revealed he does not expect much turnover on offense.

MORE: Javonte Williams Opens Up About Love of Dallas After New Cowboys Contract

Roster Changes Coming, But Offense Could Be Safe

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones says everyone is on the same page as far as addressing the defensive needs this offseason.



Says he does not see much movement on the offensive side of the ball. I’d consider that comment notable under the Terence Steele category. pic.twitter.com/h9fGWnvVgo — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisFWST) February 24, 2026

"I think, you know, the biggest thing is, you know, offensively, we're not going to be doing a lot. We feel really good about the offensive side of the ball now that we've got Javonte [Williams] signed and certainly leaning toward franchising [George Pickens]," Jones said. "So, you know, I wouldn't say much of anything's changed offensively.

"Defensively, we just know we've got a lot of work to do. Let me see how you approach, though. I mean, anytime we have a situation where we feel like we're not very good, then I feel like we've always attacked it. Now, there may have been times where we felt like we were good in a situation, and we weren't the next year. And so we were wrong. But, you know, this particular time, I think everybody's on the page where we need to improve."

If Steele were to remain in Dallas, the Cowboys would enter 2026 with all 11 starters from a season ago returning to the field.

Continuity has been rare for the Cowboys in recent years, so returning every starter from the team's high-powered position would put the team in good position for a bounce-back year, especially if Parker can revamp and improve the defense as expected.