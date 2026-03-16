Cowboys' Early Free Agency Haul Perfectly Summed Up in One Word

The Dallas Cowboys were active during the first wave of NFL free agency, but the team did not land any of the top-tier players on the market. While Dallas may not have made a major splash, the team has made some solid additions that will improve the team.

But is it enough for the Cowboys to take the next step?

Players like Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant, and P.J. Locke are immediate upgrades for the secondary, while the trade for Rashan Gary helps some help on the edge. However, there are still major holes on the roster entering Week 2 of free agency.

Because of the team's approach, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report used the perfect word to sum up the team's early haul. Dallas didn't take a major step forward, but they also didn't take any steps back. That's why you can only describe the team's action so far as "maintaining."

Green Bay Packers defensive end Rashan Gary runs onto the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There's a world where a long-term contract for Pickens and a successful pursuit of Trey Hendrickson have this team looking like a contender," Ballentine explained. "Instead, they have an extended standoff with a franchise-tagged Pickens while trading for Rashan Gary and making other defensive acquisitions. It's just enough to be where they were in 2025."

Of course, the Cowboys still have an opportunity to continue adding as the offseason goes on. Players like Minnesota Vikings edge Jonathan Greenard and former New York Giants defensive captain Bobby Okereke are still available, and the team holds two first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft.

So, while the team hasn't come flying out of the gates in free agency, something Jerry Jones historically does not do, the patient approach is allowing the team to think through their decisions and evaluate all of the options on the board.

When the team does strike, let's just hope it continues building for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.