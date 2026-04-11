Dallas Cowboys' Markquese Bell Arrested on Felony Drug Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell ran into some trouble with the law on Friday night in the Dallas suburb of Prosper, Texas, according to NBC Sports.

Bell was reportedly arrested on multiple drug charges, including a felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, records from the Collin County Sheriff’s Office show.

Further details of his arrest were not immediately made available, including the controlled substance in question. .

Last season, Bell appeared in all 17 games with three starts. Bell recorded 41 combined tackles, three passes defensed, one interception, and one forced fumble. Following the hiring of new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, it was believed that Bell could be in line for a larger role in 2026 because of his versatility

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell runs against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"You wonder about the versatility of some of these players. The name that I’ve been told twice in the building was Markquese Bell is a guy that I think they have some vision for," Cowboys insider Nick Eatman said back in February.

The 27-year-old Bell signed a three-year contract extension worth up to $12 million last March.

The Cowboys have not yet publicly commented on Bell's arrest.

Markquese Bell's NFL Journey

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bell joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Florida A&M following the 2022 NFL Draft. Before entering the draft, Bell received FCS first-team All-American and first-team All-SWAC honors.

During his rookie campaign, Bell appeared in five games in a reserve role. In 2023, Bell's versatility was on display after winning the strongside linebacker job. Bell landed the job after a season-ending knee injury suffered by DeMarvion Overshown during training camp.

His efforts during the season earned him the 2024 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year Award, which highlights an NFL player every year who starred at an HBCU.

Bell served in a hybrid safety/linebacker role, which is why he was viewed as a potential breakout candidate in Parker's scheme. We'll have to see how the recent arrest impacts his standing on the team as more details are revealed.