Dallas Cowboys starting safety fined nearly $12k by NFL

The Dallas Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day win over the Kansas City Chiefs may feel like a distant memory, but for starting safety Markquese Bell, it's opened a fresh wound.

Ahead of Sunday's games in Week 14, it was announced that Bell has been fined for a facemask against Chiefs defensive back Kevin Knowles during a kickoff return by KaVontae Turpin.

Bell was fined $11,593 for the foul, which was not initially called during the game.

It was Bell's first fine of the season.

During the game, Bell recorded two tackles.

While Bell was docked for his facemask during the game, there was good news for Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. Ferguson jumped into the Salvation Army kettle after an initial touchdown call which was eventually overturned.

Luckily for Ferguson, he was not fined for his celebration.

On the Chiefs' end, running back Isaiah Pacheco was fined $46,371 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact with Cowboys All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland.

Dallas most recently took the field on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions, suffering a setback that put the team's playoff hopes on thin ice.

We'll have to see how the team can bounce back when they return to action in another primetime game in Week 15, facing off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

