Cowboys Get Bad News on Potential All-Pro Trade Candidate

As the 2025 NFL trade deadline approached, the Dallas Cowboys were linked to All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby. At the time, however, the Las Vegas Raiders had no interest in making a move, and Crosby wanted to remain in Las Vegas.

By the end of the season, the feeling shifted. Crosby was frustrated when the Raiders shut him down for the final couple of weeks of the season, and the expectation was that he could ask for a trade. That opened the door again for the Cowboys, who need help on the edge.

The latest news from Jeremy Fowler has now dampened those feelings. Fowler said there's no indication that Crosby will ask to be traded, and added that he's expected to stay with the Raiders.

"It's somewhat quiet on the Maxx Crosby front. This is a layered discussion because a team source said a few weeks ago that Crosby's chances of returning were relatively small. But he doesn't plan to request a trade. He's tight with Raiders owner Mark Davis, and he probably wouldn't garner a Micah Parsons-like trade package (two firsts and a key player)," Fowler wrote.

"He wants to win, which might not be in the cards for Las Vegas in 2026. Some teams I've spoken to believe he will remain with the Raiders -- for now."

Fowler also quoted an NFC executive, who said the price for Crosby is too high, and added that there's a belief the Raiders have no interest in making a move. "I think the price is too high. I'm not sure they really want to move him at this point. But that could change," the unnamed executive said via Fowler.

Fowler's "for now" comment, as well as the executive saying things could change might leave the door open, but it feels as though Crosby is going to start the 2026 season with the Raiders.

Latest Maxx Crosby news won't stop Cowboys from improving in 2026

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby on the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

In the end, this might not be the worst thing for the Cowboys. They have a desperate need for a pass rusher, but if Las Vegas really wants a package similar to what Dallas got for Micah Parsons, which was two first-round picks, then it might not be the best move for the Cowboys.

Instead, they can focus on adding help in free agency, then using one of their two picks in Round 1 to solidify the position.