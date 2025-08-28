Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons trade: Cowboys' full compensation revealed, including player

The Dallas Cowboys got a major haul in return in the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, including multiple first-round picks and a player.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates his sack against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium / Joe Rondone / The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Micah Parsons blockbuster deal is official. The Dallas Cowboys traded away the generational talent to the Green Bay Packers for a haul that includes multiple NFL draft picks and a player.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the blockbuster trade on Thursday afternoon.

The Packers get Parsons and instantly become a top Super Bowl favorite, while the Cowboys receive two first-round picks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark in return.

MORE: Micah Parsons pens emotional farewell to Dallas Cowboys fans after blockbuster trade

Parsons and the Packers have already reached an agreement on a four-year, $180 million deal, with $120 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after Clark sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark celebrates after Clark sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything is in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process," Parsons wrote in an emotional farewell to Cowboys Nation.

The perennial All-Pro is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

MORE: Cowboys predicted to trade former starter for versatile 1,300-yard RB

Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.

His production will be missed as the Cowboys defense now prepares for a new era.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons reacts after the game against the Baltimore Ravens / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

