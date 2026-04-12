Cowboys Must Consider George Pickens Trade Proposal For 1 Major Reason

While most of the focus has turned to the 2026 NFL draft and whether the Dallas Cowboys will make an aggressive trade up in the first round, the speculation about breakout star wide receiver George Pickens' long-term future with the team has taken a seat on the back burner.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Pickens before the start of the new league year, guaranteeing him $27.298 million for the 2026 season. However, without a long-term contract in place, there is no guarantee Pickens will suit up for the team.

That opened up conversations about whether the Cowboys could choose to trade Pickens, an intriguing pitch is making the rounds.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report pitched a trade between the Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore would get the WR1 it desperately needs, while the Cowboys would receive a 2026 first-round pick.

If that offer were ever to be on the table, it would be a no-brainer for Jerry Jones and company, and one that the team should immediately jump on, regardless of how valuable Pickens was to the team's offense last season.

George Pickens Trade Opens More Options For Dallas on Draft Day

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas front office has been adamant that Pickens is part of their plans, and they hope for him to be a part of the team moving forward. However, the Ravens currently hold the No. 14 overall pick in this year's draft, which would have more long-term value to the Cowboys.

If the Cowboys could ship Pickens to Baltimore, they would have three top-20 picks. And with conversations that the team is eyeing a game-changing defensive star in the top 10, it would allow the team to create a package of picks while retaining multiple first-rounders.

Packaging picks No. 12 and No. 14 to move into the top five gives Dallas an opportunity to move up for a player like David Bailey, Arvell Reese, or Rueben Bain Jr., while having the No. 20 overall pick to land another linebacker, edge rusher, or cornerback. It gives Dallas their elite defender, while still adding talent at multiple levels.

For a defense that ranked No. 30 overall last season, it's a move that the team would need to strongly consider. It's also a win for Pickens, who could return to the AFC North with a chance to stick it to his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, twice a year.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a play against the Washington Commanders | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The emergence of Ryan Flournoy also makes Pickens more expendable, so we'll have to see if the opportunity presents itself to move Pickens for a first-rounder to open up more options on draft day.

It may not be a popular move, but it could be the best move for the Cowboys in the long run.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.