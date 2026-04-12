Dallas Cowboys Trending Toward Making Major Splash in 2026 NFL Draft

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones always loves to generate headlines, so with the 2026 NFL Draft just over one week away and two first-round picks in their arsenal, America's Team is emerging as the team to watch on draft day.

There has been growing speculation that the Cowboys could trade into the top 10 to land one of the draft class' elite defensive players, and that continues to heat up as draft day approaches.

Recently, NFL insider Ian Rapoport discussed the landscape of this year's draft and named Dallas as the team "most likely to trade up." To clarify that it was more than hyperbole, Rapoport added, "This is not for clickbait. This is real."

Not only did Rapoport say that the Cowboys could make the aggressive move, but he had some specific names in mind: Miami Hurricanes EDGE rushers Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, along with Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza passes the ball under pressure by Miami Hurricanes EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys right now are sitting at 12. So you look at the landscape there. You have several teams who would potentially be open to moving back," Rapoport added. "Might the Cowboys jump up a little bit to get a key defensive piece in an offseason when it has all about fixing that defense?"

All three players have been linked to Dallas in the recent string of mock drafts, so they would be logical targets on draft day. However, one of the names is alarming, and a player the Cowboys were urged to steer clear of.

Trading Up For Akheem Mesidor?

Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor celebrates a sack against the Indiana Hoosiers in the National Championship | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A move for Bain or Styles would make a lot of sense, because they are widely regarded as top-10 talents and immediate difference-makers. However, a trade up for Mesidor would leave many scratching their heads.

There is no denying Mesidor's talent, but he has been projected in the bottom half of Round 1. With the Cowboys holding pick No. 20, Mesidor would be a strong target for their second pick, but trading extra draft capital to reach for Mesidor could prove to be a mistake for a team that needs as much help as possible to revamp its defense.

During his final year at Miami, which was his sixth season in college, Mesidor recorded 63 tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles. The numbers are impressive, but Mesidor had Bain on the opposite side. In Dallas, he wouldn't have the luxury of having a running mate of Bain's talent level.

Dallas cannot afford to miss in this year's draft, with Dak Prescott's Super Bowl window closing and the defense needing massive improvements to provide necessary support that would make the Cowboys a legitimate content. Let's hope they think twice before mortgaging the future on a player who could be available later in the round.

Jerry Jones on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Or, let's hope that Rapoport simply misspoke, and he meant LSU All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane instead of Mesidor as a potential potential.

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.