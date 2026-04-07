There hasn't been a lot of attention paid to the Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers room outside of the George Pickens saga this offseason, but it does deserve some attention.

The Cowboys have an elite wide receiver duo with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, but their depth options behind those two aren't exactly great.

Ryan Flournoy stands to be the No. 3 wide receiver, an opportunity he earned with a strong showing last season. But Flournoy is also unproven and the Cowboys could be one Pickens or Lamb injury away from being in serious trouble at the position.

Because of that, we fully expect the Cowboys to further address the position, whether that be in free agency, the 2026 NFL Draft, or both.

Cowboys named ideal landing spot for Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Here's a fun one: Thomas Carelli of Fantasy Sports On SI believes the Cowboys are one of the best landing spots for Hill to have a bounce-back fantasy season in 2026.

"Head coach Brian Schottenheimer loves to throw the ball. We saw this very clearly with the dual successes of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb in 2026. Dallas may be very willing to add Hill and make this the far-best passing offense in the NFL. Hill as a WR3? That is not too shabby, whether he is limited or not," Carelli said.

"The Cowboys will have to feed many mouths in this scenario. Hill will be the WR3, and his target share very well may be stuck under 20%. However, with his explosion, Hill can still be a Flex with WR2 upside, volatile in that overall ranking," Carelli added.

Hill is coming off a season in which he appeared in just four games before suffering a dislocated knee and multiple torn ligaments. As a result of that injury, it isn't clear when he's going to be healthy, so his future is very much up in the air.

Putting that aside for now and assuming he does return at some point in 2026, the Cowboys don't offer a great bounce-back opportunity for Hill unless Pickens ends up elsewhere.

After all, Hill would be stuck behind Pickens and Lamb, both of whom already command a ton of targets. Sure, there would be instances where the defense forgets about Hill because it's so focused on stopping the other two receivers, but more often than not, Hill wouldn't have much of a role in the offense, barring injury.

Would the Cowboys sign Tyreek Hill?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If we take the maximizing production aspect out of it, it would not be the worst idea for the Cowboys to take a flyer on Hill, but only if the price is extremely cheap and there are no strings attached just in case what would be a potentially volatile room with Hill and Pickens explodes in chaos.

Hill's best days are probably behind him, but the Cowboys can do a lot worse in a No. 3 receiver. Even if Hill is operating at 75% of what he once was, he could be a real nightmare for opposing defenses to cover with Lamb and Pickens flanking him.

Most importantly, the Cowboys would have some insurance just in case they see a recurrence of injury issues at the position like they did in 2025 with Lamb.

Sign us up for the pure cinema a room with Hill, Pickens and Lamb would be.