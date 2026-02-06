CeeDee Lamb Open to Helping Create Room to Keep George Pickens in Dallas

Until he signs an extension, George Pickens' contract status is going to be a huge question mark for the Dallas Cowboys.

Even using the franchise tag carries the risk that Pickens could hold out. At best, it kicks the can down the road for one year since he would become a free agent again in 2027.

That's why CeeDee Lamb says he's willing to do what it takes to keep Pickens in Dallas. While appearing on The Dan Patrick Show, Lamb was asked if Pickens was going to return to the Cowboys. Lamb said he had no choice, according to him. That led to Patrick asking if he was willing to defer any of his money in a restructure to make it happen.

"I mean, if it's necessary. I'm pretty good, but I know he's going to get every penny that he deserves here in Dallas."

Lamb missed three games in 2025, but still had 75 receptions for 1,077 yards. Pickens stepped up with Lamb out during those three games and finished the year with 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Are the Cowboys Super Bowl contenders?

Lamb said that he believes the Cowboys are close to being a Super Bowl contender. He said their offense was good enough in 2025, but the defense needs to improve.

He believes if they can make some adjustments on that side of the ball, and bring back key pieces such as Pickens, they can be a threat.

"I feel like we're very close. We just got to put the pieces together, right? As we know, our offense was fire. Our defense wasn't as good. But once we combine those two things, we got a couple pieces that we need to bring back offensively. And I'm pretty sure everybody here knows exactly who I'm talking about. But yeah, get our defense together."

