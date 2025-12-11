CeeDee Lamb gets great injury news despite remaining in concussion protocol

UPDATE: Follow the Dallas Cowboys' Thursday practice, CeeDee Lamb revealed he HAS cleared concussion protocol and is on track to play in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Dallas Cowboys are back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 15 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings in primetime, and are keeping a close eye on some key starters who have been battling injuries.

With the team fighting to keep its slim NFL playoff hopes alive, CeeDee Lamb is among those the team will need to count on. In Week 14, he left in the second half due to a concussion.

MORE: 2 Dallas Cowboys starters miss practice for Week 15 vs Vikings, 3 limited



On Thursday, there was some great news on the Lamb front.

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb smiles while on the bench in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

While some hurdles remain for Lamb as he remains in concussion protocol, he took a major step forward in practice on Thursday. After being limited on the practice report for Wednesday, the All-Pro pass catcher was a full participant.

"Obviously it’s been a lot of like eye work and eye discipline and trying to, I guess, frustrate myself essentially to see like if I have anymore residuals of the concussion," Lamb said about his return to the practice field. "And I haven’t had any type of symptoms."

Having Lamb in the lineup against the Vikings will be crucial for the high-flying Cowboys offense, and puts them in the best position to earn what is essentially a must-win game.

Dallas enters Sunday night's showdown as solid 5.5-point favorites over the visiting Vikings at AT&T Stadium.

MORE: Trevon Diggs saga continues to raise eyebrows, questions on Cowboys future



Lamb's rollercoaster campaign

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This season, Lamb has already missed several games due to injury, appearing in only 10 of the team's 13 games, which has limited him to 57 catches for 865 yards and just three touchdowns.

However, before his injury in the loss to the Lions on Thursday night, Lamb was having an incredible half, hauling in six catches on eight targets for 121 yards.

Despite appearing in only 10 games, Lamb has five games with more than 100 yards receiving, tied with Ja’Marr Chase and Drake London for the second-most 100-yard games this season. Seattle Seahawks star Jaxson Smith-Njigba has the most this season with eight.

Lamb will hope to return to the field on Sunday, December 14, against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

6 starters listed on Cowboys injury report from Wednesday practice

3 Dallas Cowboys playing for an extension during final 4 weeks of season

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup after Week 14 sees Dallas in stalemate

Cowboys-Vikings opening Week 15 odds paint promising picture for Dallas

Cowboys-Vikings announcer pairing & assignment for Week 15