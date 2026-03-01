Cowboys Named Potential Suitor For Veteran Safety Tied to Christian Parker

We are just over one week away from the start of NFL free agency, and the Dallas Cowboys continue to project they are willing to spend big on the open market to bolster the roster on the defensive side of the ball.

In recent days, the Cowboys have been linked to a handful of free agents who have ties to new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, with the latest name coming at a major area of need.

Enter Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, who played under Parker from 2021 to 2023, when Parker served as defensive backs coach for the Broncos. During his time in Denver, Parker helped coach Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II and Justin Simmons to All-Pro honors.

Over the weekend, Cowboys insider Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News said that Locke will be a name to watch for the Cowboys' defense.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Watkins also said the future of starting safety Donovan Wilson remains up in the air for the Cowboys, as the new defensive coaching staff continues its evaluation of the roster.

"When free agency starts, count safety P.J. Locke among the names the Cowboys expressed interest in," Watkins wrote on X. "The return of Cowboys free agent safety Donovan Wilson is fluid one person with knowledge of his decision-making process said."

Locke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2019 and signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was released during the final round of cuts. Eventually, Locke caught on with the Broncos, where he has accumulated 174 total tackles, 11 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, four sacks, and two interceptions.

Of course, Locke comes with some major injury concerns. In January 2025, Locke underwent a successful transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF), which nearly ended his career. The surgery was designed to stabilize the spine and relieve pressure on his nerves that were causing severe back pain. Locke was able to return to the field in 2025 after undergoing surgery.

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke intercepts a pass intended for Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see if Locke can stay healthy and if the Cowboys take a chance. With a change in scheme and Parker now leading the way, the value of adding players familiar with his system cannot be understated.

Locke, who is represented by David Mullugheta of Athletes First, is projected to land a team-friendly deal around $3.5 million per year.