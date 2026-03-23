New George Pickens Price Tag Projection After Smith-Njigba Trade is Major Concern

The Dallas Cowboys have made some notable moves this offseason, with a focus on improving their defense.

But none have been bigger than the retention of wide receiver George Pickens, as the Cowboys elected to place the franchise tag on him after a career-best season in 2025.

Pickens, who will now earn around $28 million next season on the tag, per Spotrac, will remain with the Cowboys for at least the 2026 campaign, barring a blockbuster trade during the upcoming NFL Draft.

No matter who he signs with next offseason, Pickens has earned himself a massive new pay day. But if the Cowboys truly want him on the roster in 2027, they will likely have to come close to matching the new contract that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba just landed.

George Pickens Might Have New Contract Leverage With Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Per multiple reports Monday, the Seahawks signed Smith-Njigba to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension that includes $42.15 million per year, a record by a wide receiver.

After the career year he just had in Dallas, Pickens certainly has a legitimate argument for a contract that's at least somewhat close to that of Smith-Njigba's, meaning the Cowboys could now be looking at a bigger annual price tag if they want to keep Pickens beyond next season.

While "JSN" was the league's leading receiver (1,621) during the regular season, Pickens wasn't far behind him, finishing with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, all career-best marks. His receiving total was good for third-best in the NFL.

If he's playing like a top three receiver, than Pickens certainly deserves to get paid like one, at least likely in his eyes.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Per Spotrac, Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals ($40.25 million) and Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings ($35 million) are right behind Smith-Njigba for highest annual salary for wide receivers. Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb slides in at No. 4 with $34 million.

Based on what Pickens was just able to accomplish this season, there's no reason why he shouldn't argue for a contract that includes up to $40 million annually, though it's up to Dallas to pull the trigger.

But like Smith-Njigba just did, Pickens will need to help lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory while producing at an elite level if he wants to become the league's highest-paid wide receiver.