Dream Cowboys Draft Prospect May Have Ran Out of Dallas' Range at LSU Pro Day

The Dallas Cowboys have been hard at work improving the secondary for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker to kick off the NFL offseason, adding several players who are familiar with his scheme and can make an impact from Day 1.

But while Dallas has made some early offseason additions, there is still room for depth and improvement after fielding the worst pass defense in the league last season.

One of the opportunities the Cowboys will have to add talent to the roster is the NFL draft, with two first-round picks. Leading up to the draft, one player who has been linked to the team is LSU All-American cornerback Mansoor Delane, who will be making an official Top-30 visit with the team.

On Monday, Delane participated in the LSU Pro Day, and his performance could be bad news for Dallas. Delane ran a blazing fast 4.38-second 40-yard dash, which may solidify him as a top-10 pick and out of range for the Cowboys.

Whew. If the Cowboys have Delane in their sights, the team may have to consider making a trade up in Round 1 if he is the top player on their board.

The 6-foot, 187-pound Delane began his college career with the Virginia Tech Hokies, recording 146 tackles, six interceptions, seven tackles for a loss, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in three years. In his lone year at LSU, Delane recorded 45 tackles and two interceptions, earning unanimous All-American and All-SEC honors.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks. He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing," his NFL.com draft profile reads. "He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

After his elite time at the Tigers' Pro Day, Delane appears to have solidified his standing as CB1 in this year's class. We'll have to keep a close eye on whether the Cowboys make an aggressive effort to land Delane, or whether they decide to shift focus to players like Jermod McCoy of Tennessee or Clemson's A.J. Terrell.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy carries a deflated gator after defeating Florida at Neyland Stadium | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.