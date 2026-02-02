Dallas Cowboys, Brandon Aubrey Contract Update is Great News for Fans

The NFL's best are gathered in San Francisco this week for the Pro Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys have a strong representation, including star kicker Brandon Aubrey.

A former soccer player and USFL standout, Aubrey has made the Pro Bowl in all three of his seasons with the Cowboys and enters the offseason as a restricted free agent.

Dallas should be able to keep Aubrey thanks to his restricted status, but it's still best to get these deals done quickly. That's not always how the front office operates, but the good news is that Aubrey says initial conversations have already taken place.

According to Nick Harris, Aubrey says he's not sure when the discussions will pick back up, but he wants to stay in Dallas. He also wants to ensure he gets paid what he's worth.

“That’s everyone’s financial goal when it comes to the NFL,” Aubrey said via Harris. “Everyone wants to hit that second contract because you don’t have much say in your first, and you can really earn a second contract. Whatever you’ve shown your worth on the field is what the market will pay you. That’s not really the case with the first contract, everyone kind of gets the same thing as an undrafted guy. And to be honest, that’s what I was worth in the market when I signed. So, I think we’ve improved on that value.”

Brandon Aubrey extension will reset the market for kickers

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Currently, Harrison Butker is the highest-paid kicker in the NFL after signing a four-year, $25.6 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. That average of $6.4 million per season is where the Cowboys might want to start, but Aubrey will be able to command more than that.

Spotrac estimates Aubrey's next contract will be a four-year deal for $26.15 million. That would be an average of $6.5 million per season, which honestly feels low given that we're two years removed from Butker's deal.

Whatever he winds up signing for, Aubrey is about to reset the market for kickers.

