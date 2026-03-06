Cowboys Should Target Recently Released Pro Bowl Linebacker in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears are making moves to prepare for the offseason as they traded wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Buffalo Bills and released linebacker Tremaine Edmunds on Thursday. While the receiver move doesn't mean much to the Dallas Cowboys, the release of Edmunds should be of interest.

Dallas struggled on defense in 2025, with linebacker being especially troublesome, and it remains one of their biggest needs this offseason. The Cowboys have been linked to some of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft, but with a wide variety of needs and no picks in Rounds 2 and 3, filling holes in free agency is a must.

That's why Edmunds makes perfect sense. A former first-round pick for the Bills, Edmunds has spent the past three years with the Bears. He didn't live up to the four-year, $72 million contract he signed with Chicago in 2023, but was still an effective player.

Bears are releasing former Pro-Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds, per sources. Edmunds has been a full-time starter in each of his eight NFL seasons, and he now will become a free agent with 900 tackles on his resume. pic.twitter.com/2f1FWm5Fk5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 6, 2026

Edmunds has recorded at least 100 tackles in every season he's been in the NFL, including 112 this past season when he played in just 13 games. He also had four interceptions for the Bears, which is just two fewer than the Cowboys entire defense had in 2025.

Tremaine Edmunds could be a fit, for the right price

Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds acknowledges the crowd after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Edmunds enters free agency with 900 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 59 pass deflections, and 14 interceptions. He's an imposing figure at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds and also boasts impressive speed and instincts.

This past season, he earned an overall grade of 66.4 from Pro Football Focus, which was 34th among linebackers. He stood out as a run defender, earning an 81.3, which was 15th at the position. Those numbers suggest he's a solid player, but not elite, which is why Chicago moved on.

That said, if Edmunds can be signed to a more reasonable contract, he's a player that could help, especially on a defense that's desperate for competent players.

The Cowboys aren't going to be able to fill their roster with superstars and game-changers at every position, especially given how much is already invested in their offense. That means they must find value wherever they can, and adding a two-time Pro Bowler looking for a shot to redeem himself could be the right move.