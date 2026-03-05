The Dallas Cowboys continue to find themselves involved in the latest trade rumors surrounding Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

While Dallas remains occupied with its own contract decisions, the opportunity to add an elite pass rusher like Cosby via trade prior to the 2026 NFL Draft would help the Cowboys potentially make a notable playoff push next season.

The Chicago Bears, who traded wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, have been seen as one of the teams to beat if the Raiders choose to trade Crosby away.

However, things could be heating up on Dallas' front with one team now potentially out of the picture.

Bills No Longer a Threat for Cowboys in Potential Maxx Crosby Trade?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that with Buffalo making the trade for Moore, a deal to acquire Crosby as well appears more unlikely, which is good news for both Chicago and Dallas.

"There certainly are a number of interested suitors," Schefter said. "The Bears have checked in, the Cowboys have checked in, the Bills have checked in. I would think a trade like (DJ Moore) probably lessens the chances that the Bills could pull off a deal for Maxx Crosby, because you only have so many moves to make for big name, big game players, big money players."

"I think the Bears have checked in on Maxx Crosby but I don't know if they will be able to get it done..



Everybody is sniffing around and we're waiting to see if the Raiders decide to move Maxx Crosby"@AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/6BsgaPznlG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 5, 2026

Schefter didn't complete rule out the possibilty for Buffalo, but the Bills appear to be out of the picture, at least for now. The gives the Cowboys a chance to be aggressive in talks with Las Vegas if they so choose.

"Teams find ways to make things happen, but I just think it lessens the chance that Buffalo can get something done for Maxx Crosby by making this deal for DJ Moore today," Schefter said.

Crosby, a five-time Pro Bowler, has posted 69.5 sacks across 110 career games in the regular season.