Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer Reveals Personal Reason He Doesn't Wear Sunglasses

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer met with the media on Monday morning at the NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix.

Coach Schotty was discussing several topics surrounding the team, from the team's failure to land a linebacker in free agency to the George Pickens contract situation that continues to hang over the organization's head.

Schottenheimer also teased a potential twist in the team's draft plans, while providing some clarity on the backup quarterback position after signing Sam Howell. But, in typical Schottenheimer fashion, he also took some time to get personal.

After stopping by the ESPN set in sunny Arizona, Schottenheimer revealed why he doesn't wear sunglasses while patrolling the sidelines. And like much of his inspiration, it stems from something he was told by his legendary father, Marty Schottenheimer.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

San Diego Chargers head coach Marty Schottenheimer calls a play during the 3rd quarter at Monster Park in San Francisco | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

According to Clarence Hill of All DLLS, Schottenheimer does not wear sunglasses so he can get a personal connection with his players by looking into their eyes.

"Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn’t wear sunglasses, one of the few coaches not to in the sun, because his dad told him coaches shouldn’t wear them because the players need to see their eyes," Hill wrote. "Marty Schottenheimer wisdom"

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said he doesn’t wear sunglasses, one of the few coaches not to in the sun, because his dad told him coaches shouldn’t wear them because the players need to see their eyes.

Marty Schottenheimer wisdom



He needed some on Phoenix. It was practice… pic.twitter.com/FhsGiSvu10 — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) March 30, 2026

Some fans were quick to share photos of Marty Schottenheimer rocking sunglasses during his time with the Chargers in San Diego, but it's still an important lesson. Schottenheimer always preaches building strong connections and a family atmosphere, and that begins with making eye contact when providing instruction or guidance.

Schottenheimer has done a great job at changing the culture in Dallas throughout his first year with the team, and he hopes to continue building on that in his second season.

Cowboys' Room For Improvement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer finished his first season as an NFL head coach with a 7-9-1 record, missing the playoffs for the second straight season. Dallas had a high-flying offense, but the defense failed to provide the necessary support.

To kick off the offseason, the Cowboys fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and hired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach Christian Parker, who is ready to make an immediate impact with an overhaul of the league's 30th-ranked defense.

Dallas attacked the beginning of free agency by addressing the secondary, and now we will have to wait and see whether the team can take a positive step forward in 2026.